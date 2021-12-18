New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Olin worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Olin by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

In other Olin news, Director W Anthony Will purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on OLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

