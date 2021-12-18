New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Avient worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 93.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 52.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

AVNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Avient’s payout ratio is 28.52%.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.