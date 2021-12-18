New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Mattel worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.68.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

