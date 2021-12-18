New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,770 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of nVent Electric worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NVT opened at $35.65 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.