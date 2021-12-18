New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,662 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,662 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Associated Banc worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 275,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.4% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $992,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 26.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of ASB opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $269.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $336,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $88,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,301 shares of company stock worth $690,748. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

