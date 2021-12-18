New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,810 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,810 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Hanesbrands worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.9% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 98.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

