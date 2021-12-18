New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,764 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of CoreSite Realty worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

COR opened at $169.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.83. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $173.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

