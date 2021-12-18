New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 862 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Amedisys worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Amedisys by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $153.87 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.62 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.25 and a 200 day moving average of $200.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

