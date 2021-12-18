Newscrypto Tops One Day Volume of $5.69 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $65.37 million and $5.69 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00054518 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.58 or 0.08386309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00077821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,520.02 or 0.99839741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00050547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

