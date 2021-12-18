NEXT.coin (NEXT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,633.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.15 or 0.00933120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00268981 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00016953 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000920 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00028230 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003140 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

