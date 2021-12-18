NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,664.29 ($114.50).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($123.56) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($116.29) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($123.56) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($122.24) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other NEXT news, insider Amanda James purchased 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,825 ($50.55) per share, for a total transaction of £4,131 ($5,459.23).

LON NXT opened at GBX 7,772 ($102.71) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,031.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,991.52. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 6,388 ($84.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,484 ($112.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.09.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

