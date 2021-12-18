NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFI. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price target on shares of NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get NFI Group alerts:

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 234,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,035,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,734,349 shares in the company, valued at C$101,835,846.99. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,112,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,687.

NFI traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$19.04. 524,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,989. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 380.80. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$18.41 and a twelve month high of C$32.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$634.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,345.94%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.