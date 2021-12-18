NFT Alley Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $50,888.00 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $80,843.22 and approximately $50,888.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.75 or 0.08289373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00076288 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,958.56 or 0.99967693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00050008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

