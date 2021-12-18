NFT (NFT) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. One NFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $56,155.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00041468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007401 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.