NFTify (N1) Price Hits $0.0852 on Top Exchanges

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0852 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTify has a market cap of $1.74 million and $128,080.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTify has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFTify alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.06 or 0.08383494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,828.53 or 1.00378573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002735 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.