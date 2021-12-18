Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.54

Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.54 and traded as high as $11.78. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 8,331 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $149.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter.

In other Nicholas Financial news, Director Brendan Joseph Keating acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $48,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,898 shares of company stock worth $142,522. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicholas Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

