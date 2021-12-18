Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.34 Per Share

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $80.71 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $66.16 and a one year high of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $964.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.97.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hector Colon bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

