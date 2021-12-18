NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,180,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the November 15th total of 7,920,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.36. 7,704,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,385,229. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.78 and its 200 day moving average is $159.82. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Amundi bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $553,035,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in NIKE by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NIKE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,147 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

