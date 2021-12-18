NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,770 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $161.36. 7,704,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,385,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $255.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.78 and its 200 day moving average is $159.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

