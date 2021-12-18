Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSANY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nissan Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nissan Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS NSANY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.25. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

