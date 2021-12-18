Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Update

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the November 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Niu Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NIU traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.34. 2,638,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,442. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

