Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

