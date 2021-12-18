Novacoin Market Cap Reaches $564,382.66 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Novacoin has a total market cap of $564,382.66 and $1,089.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,736.64 or 0.99712130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00046748 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00032846 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.72 or 0.00961609 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

