Novacoin (NVC) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $564,382.66 and $1,089.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,736.64 or 0.99712130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00046748 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00032846 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.72 or 0.00961609 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

