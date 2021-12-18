NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $298.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to announce sales of $298.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.58 million and the highest is $303.16 million. NuVasive posted sales of $291.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lowered their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $46.73 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NuVasive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,962,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,353,000 after purchasing an additional 38,056 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,356,000 after purchasing an additional 505,367 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 444,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,771,000 after purchasing an additional 142,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,871 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

