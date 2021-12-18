NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the November 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 832,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $48.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $46.73 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period.

NUVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist cut their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

