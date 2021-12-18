Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Trading Down 1.1%

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG)’s share price was down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.82. Approximately 212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.