Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,400 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 358,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:JPS opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 405,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 71,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 36,476 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 89,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

