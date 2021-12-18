Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 50,314 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,348,000.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

NYSE NSL opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $6.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.