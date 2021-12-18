NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 294.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $278.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $695.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

