NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 408,460 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $122,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,827,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,365 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,003,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,824,062,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $278.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $695.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.67, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.21. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

