O3Swap Price Hits $1.97 on Exchanges (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, O3Swap has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get O3Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00053747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.60 or 0.08293772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00077212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,065.53 or 0.99793134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00050854 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002706 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.