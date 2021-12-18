OceanEx Token (OCE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.93 Million

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $15,512.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.47 or 0.08373851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00077859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,636.99 or 0.99766003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00050275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

