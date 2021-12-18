ODUWA (OWC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.83 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000933 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $27,038.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,576.21 or 0.99635973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00046385 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00032734 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.17 or 0.00965149 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.