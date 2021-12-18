Offshift Price Tops $3.51 on Top Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. Offshift has a market cap of $15.69 million and approximately $189,653.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $3.51 or 0.00007488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,704.61 or 0.99777727 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00032595 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.76 or 0.00965116 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,475,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.