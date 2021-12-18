Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. Old National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

ONB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,531,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,017,000 after buying an additional 1,341,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,091,000 after buying an additional 892,781 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,574,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,685,000 after buying an additional 634,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,283,000 after buying an additional 612,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. 4,047,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.