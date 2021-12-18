Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

OLO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. 3,639,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,027. OLO has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $242,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 956,453 shares of company stock worth $27,306,050 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of OLO by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

