OMG Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $258.63 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $846.94 million and approximately $258.63 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $6.04 or 0.00012890 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.24 or 0.00218243 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001136 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

