Omni (OMNI) Trading 1.7% Higher This Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. Omni has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $1,022.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $3.25 or 0.00006899 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,300 coins and its circulating supply is 562,984 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

