ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Position Decreased by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for about 2.0% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ON Semiconductor worth $22,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 768,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 616,671 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ON opened at $61.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ON. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.84.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

