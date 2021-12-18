ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Reduced by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises approximately 3.6% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 12.5% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 190.8% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 23.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 17.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

