OneRoot Network Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $630,785.43 and approximately $110,896.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars.

