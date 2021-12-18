Ontology Achieves Market Cap of $598.48 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $598.48 million and $61.70 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.48 or 0.00244243 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00034238 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.85 or 0.00550138 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00017981 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00070886 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

