Ontology Gas (ONG) One Day Volume Tops $4.63 Million

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $210.51 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001675 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology Gas alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00041542 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 267,951,357 coins. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.