Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $506,524.67 and approximately $37,869.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00041703 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

