Open Platform (OPEN) Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 173.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $997,153.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 95.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00041415 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

