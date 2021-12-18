Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) versus SOS (NYSE:SOS) Financial Analysis

SOS (NYSE:SOS) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get SOS alerts:

6.1% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SOS and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Oportun Financial 7.27% 19.91% 2.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SOS and Oportun Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $26.75, suggesting a potential upside of 31.00%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than SOS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOS and Oportun Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $50.29 million 3.55 $4.40 million N/A N/A Oportun Financial $583.70 million 0.99 -$45.08 million $1.38 14.80

SOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oportun Financial.

Volatility & Risk

SOS has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats SOS on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.