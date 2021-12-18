Oppenheimer & Close LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC lowered its position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,043 shares during the period. SEACOR Marine accounts for about 4.1% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 3.78% of SEACOR Marine worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 586.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 69,527 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 53.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 119.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 104,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 38.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEACOR Marine stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.42. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.44. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 6.39%.

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: the United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico; Africa, primarily in West Africa; the Middle East and Asia; Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana; and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.

