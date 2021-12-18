Oppenheimer & Close LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,126 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Newmont by 16,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

NEM opened at $59.24 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

