Oppenheimer & Close LLC Sells 11,145 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,145 shares during the period. Dorian LPG accounts for 6.3% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 1.31% of Dorian LPG worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,780,000 after purchasing an additional 180,692 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 159.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 132,522 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 38.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 129,309 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 33.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 83,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $503.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $15.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%. The firm had revenue of $63.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

